FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $236.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.