Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 4,545 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

