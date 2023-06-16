Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

