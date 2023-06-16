Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

