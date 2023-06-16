Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,613 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.28 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

