Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Rises By 24.6%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 169,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Volcon by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Volcon by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Volcon has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

