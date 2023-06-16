Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1694 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,119,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

