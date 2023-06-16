Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $646,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

