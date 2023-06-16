Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaccitech

In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

Vaccitech Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.49 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.