Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vaccitech
In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech
Vaccitech Price Performance
NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.49 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
