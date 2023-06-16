X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
USOI opened at $74.13 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
