X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

USOI opened at $74.13 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.