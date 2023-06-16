U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 114,400 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

USGO opened at $12.26 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

In other U.S. GoldMining news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $830,867.

(Get Rating)

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.