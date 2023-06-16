U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 114,400 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
USGO opened at $12.26 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. GoldMining (USGO)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.