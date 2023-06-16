U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 45.1% in May

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

USAU opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

