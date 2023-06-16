U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 45.1% in May

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAUGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

USAU opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

