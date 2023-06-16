Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Urban One by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Urban One by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Urban One by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Price Performance

UONE opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $305.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.22. Urban One has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Stories

