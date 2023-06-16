Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.64. Azul shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 699,060 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Azul Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

