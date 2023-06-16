United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,379 shares of company stock valued at $36,861,217 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

