Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Up to $57.99

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $59.76. Enovis shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 160,993 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enovis Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,641 shares of company stock valued at $145,867. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $3,016,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

