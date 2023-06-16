United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of United Maritime worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Maritime Price Performance

Shares of USEA stock opened at 2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Maritime has a 12-month low of 0.80 and a 12-month high of 8.95.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

