Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 544,768 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $24,339,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

