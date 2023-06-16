Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 544,768 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
