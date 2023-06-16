Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $69.47

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.47, but opened at $64.21. Centene shares last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 991,294 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.
Centene Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Centene
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
