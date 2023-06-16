Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $69.47

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.47, but opened at $64.21. Centene shares last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 991,294 shares changing hands.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Centene Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

