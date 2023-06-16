agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $18.60. agilon health shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,833,934 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

agilon health Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock worth $1,960,468,829. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in agilon health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

