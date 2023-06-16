Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.29. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,606,655 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

