Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.08. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 822,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.65 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 140.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 15.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.