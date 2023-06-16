Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $18.71. Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 38,450 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

