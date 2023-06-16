Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.55. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 754,675 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

