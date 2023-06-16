Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.30. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 106,434 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $294,409. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

