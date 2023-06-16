Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $118.52

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.52, but opened at $115.29. Nova shares last traded at $116.76, with a volume of 24,303 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

