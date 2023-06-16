MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.02. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 33,089 shares.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775,585 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

