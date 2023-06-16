HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Gap Down to $29.56

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.56, but opened at $28.58. HashiCorp shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 347,225 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.38.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.

