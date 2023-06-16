Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down to $290.85

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.85, but opened at $273.02. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $279.48, with a volume of 110,358 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

