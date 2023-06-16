Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 551,075 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

