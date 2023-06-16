RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $32.96

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $31.20. RadNet shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 981,674 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,603.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.