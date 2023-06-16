AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.24. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2,453 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $2,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.