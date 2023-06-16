Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.72. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 199,378 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,665,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

