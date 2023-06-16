Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.53. Expro Group shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 159,392 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $273,115.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Expro Group by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Featured Articles

