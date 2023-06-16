Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $3,000,480.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

