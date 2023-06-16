DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

