DGS Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

