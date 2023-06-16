DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,447 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $39.18 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

