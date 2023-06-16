DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $446.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile



Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

