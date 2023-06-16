Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $435,857.49 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40.
- On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $609,746.83.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.