Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $435,857.49 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40.

On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $609,746.83.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 710,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 155,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

