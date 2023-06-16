Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $227,905,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

