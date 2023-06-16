CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

SLF opened at $50.86 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

