CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

