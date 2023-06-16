Analyzing New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50% Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares New Found Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Found Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $9.66, indicating a potential upside of 86.77%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -12.97 Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.79 $78.36 million $0.37 13.97

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats New Found Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

