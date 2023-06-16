Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1,034.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNY opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

