Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $146.68 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $146,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,586. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $394.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

