First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,128,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $148,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

