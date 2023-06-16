Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $148,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after buying an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 410,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 343,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

