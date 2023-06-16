Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.37% of Progyny worth $155,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Progyny by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,779.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,902 shares of company stock worth $15,243,000. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

