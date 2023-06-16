Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $152,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

